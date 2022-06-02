BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department has added a new tool to its cardiac arrest toolbox.

Kosmos is an artificial intelligence (AI) guided ultrasound device in tablet form. Firefighters, who are all cross-trained as EMTs, can use the device to better assess patients in cardiac arrest.

The firefighters use electrocardiograms (EKG) to track the heart’s electrical signals, which cause the heart to beat. The ultrasound will scan inside the heart and confirm EKG findings, along with AI automatic labeling of areas of the heart.

“This isn’t a diagnostic tool as much as a confirmation tool. This allows us to take a look at that heart and determine, yes this is vFib, which will be that quivering, because we will see movement in the heart walls,” said Eric Jamison, public information officer at Bloomington Fire Department.

Jamison said BFD is the only 911 agency in Illinois to have the Kosmos ultrasound, and potentially the only 911 agency in Illinois to have an ultrasound tool.

Jamison said the $5,000 tool was purchased using BFD’s operations budget for “miscellaneous tools and needs.”