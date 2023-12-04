BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington Fire Department took time to recognize firefighter/paramedic Mike Novak for his help in a recent traffic crash.

The City of Bloomington – Fire Facebook states that on Sept. 27, Novake was working his side job and traveling down I-39 near El Paso when he encountered a severe traffic accident.

Emergency services hadn’t arrived yet. Novak stopped and checked on the victims involved before working to secure the scene and stabilize the vehicles.

Novak had extrication tools with him and helped local responders by extricating a victim from one of the cars who had suffered severe injuries.

Bloomington Fire Chief Cory Matheny would go on to say, “Your assistance during this situation was paramount and a true testament to our department motto ‘Dedicated to our Community, Our Profession, and Each Other.'”