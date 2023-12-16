BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dogwood Lane at approximately 6:41 p.m. Friday.

As crews arrived at the scene, they observed fire and smoke coming from the back of the house. The fire was located on the main floor and the crews worked to contain it to that area, said public information officer Frank Friend.

While crews were working to contain the fire, they used thermal imaging and removed drywall and insulation from the walls and ceilings to ensure no hidden fires. The crews also spent several hours helping salvage the victim’s belongings from the home.

“It is essential for us to help the residents in any way we can,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hartwig. “Our guys did a great job helping the residents salvage as many personal belongings as possible. Fires are devastating. This is the least we can do for them.”

The fire was controlled by 7:15 p.m. and crews eventually cleared the scene at about 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials, Friend said. The damage to the home has yet to be determined.

There were no injuries to firefighters or home occupants reported.

The Bloomington Fire Department is reminding renters to get renter’s insurance and for people to use caution when disposing of smoking materials.