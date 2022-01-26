Bloomington Fire Dept reminds safety after 8 ‘serious’ fires in 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Bloomington, the city fire department is reminding prevention after eight “serious” fires in 2022.

In a Facebook post, the department said in most of those fires they were accidental or could have been prevented.

Residents are reminded to make sure smoke alarms are in working order and doors are closed to prevent unaffected rooms from receiving smoke damage. In the winter, it’s especially important to remember safety when it comes to heating sources.

Public Information Officer Eric Davison said this time of year people need to be safe when using space heaters or other sources of additional heat.

“They pull a lot of power and can cause a strain on different electrical systems especially power cords, power strips. They should only be plugged directly into the wall, but leaving them unattended whether they’re on or off, there’s no guarantee so unplugging them is your safest bet,” Davison said.

Davison said the rule of thumb is all heating sources should be at least three feet from any flammable materials including bedding, curtains and clothing.