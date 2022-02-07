Bloomington fire displaces woman, dog

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman and her dog are displaced from their home following a house fire late Monday morning.

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, firefighters with the Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) responded to a home converted into a multi-unit residence located at 710 E Bell Street.

On scene, the fire was mostly put out, but crews were chasing hot spots throughout the house, according to Bloomington Fire Department spokesperson Eric Davison.

Davison said only one woman and her dog lived at the house, and both escaped the building without injuries.

The home suffered extensive damage inside and outside, however the exact cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the woman in finding shelter for her and the dog.

Normal Firefighters also responded to assist BFD in extinguishing the flames.