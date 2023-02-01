BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department fought an early morning fire near Walnut and Evans Streets Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Fire Facebook post, firefighters received a call from neighbors about the fire at approximately 2:36 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found an oversized two-car detached garage on fire. The garage was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Fire crews worked aggressively to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. The fire was contained to the garage and brought under control at 3:13 a.m.

The garage sustained significant damages. The house sustained minor damage and remains habitable.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during this incident.