BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department announced Friday that they received an award from the American Heart Association.

According to a Bloomington fire press release, the department received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold-Plus achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing heart attacks.

The achievement award is earned by departments that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based practices as outlined by the American Heart Association.

“Bloomington Fire Department is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Cory Matheny, Deputy Chief of EMS. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

The department is expected to receive a certificate of appreciation for their achievement from the Bloomington City Council meeting on March 27.