BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Oakland Avenue and Madison Street in Bloomington Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Fire Facebook post, firefighters responded to a crash with entrapment at approximately 2:01 p.m.

Firefighters completed extrication in less than 10 minutes.

The condition of the two people hospitalized is currently unknown.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.