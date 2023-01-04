BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.

Firefighters located the fire in an oil kettle on the second floor. Fire crews determined water would not be safe to use, and decided to contain the fire with dry chemical extinguishers. The fire was brought under control at 7:38 a.m.

A part of Washington Street was closed while fire crews were on the scene.

No one was injured during this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The total amount of damages is unknown at this time.