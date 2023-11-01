BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire at Reliable Heating & Cooling on Morrissey Drive at approximately 2:58 p.m. Wednesday.

A fire truck and an ambulance arrived at the scene at about 3:04 p.m. and saw visible smoke with no fire, according to department spokesman Frank Friend.

The second truck that arrived on the scene and requested a box alarm which brought additional companies to the scene, he said.

The fire was located near the front of the building and was extinguished before spreading through the building.

The building suffered smoke and water damage. The fire’s cause and the extent of the damage to the building remains undetermined. Friend said one person was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries reported.

The crews cleared the scene by 4 p.m.

Ameren was on the scene and the Bloomington Police Department provided traffic control as a portion of the street was closed while the fire department was on the scene, but the road is now open according to Friend.