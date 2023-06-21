BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department will be training at the Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington fire press release, the department will conduct live fire training in a mock airplane from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The training focuses on extinguishing fires inside airplanes, and creating safe paths for evacuating people on planes. The training also involves specialized nozzles from CRASH trucks that are used to create exit paths and extinguish fuel fires.

Anyone in the area can expect to notice smoke and emergency vehicles in the area.

This training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Bloomington Fire Department provides 24-hour aircraft rescue and fire-fighting protection to CIRA.