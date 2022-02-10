BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bloomington Fire Department took time this week to practice ice rescue training at White Oak Park in Bloomington.

Bloomington Firefighter & Paramedic Jay Capodice said there can be many challenges in rescuing someone who has fallen in the ice, including safely getting to the person on broken ice, and the possibility of them clinging on in a panicked attempt to get out.

He added that while they don’t often have to perform these rescue’s staying prepared is important. He said it’s a team effort to make a successful rescue.

“It requires a whole entire engine company, and usually an ambulance crew, so you’re talking anywhere from three to five or even more people to make a successful rescue, and that’s just with one victim, that one rescuer is able to take care of,” said Capodice.

“If we have several people fall through the ice in one event, obviously it’s gonna require quite a few more resources and personnel,” he continued.

Capodice said they try and do this training once a year in order to stay prepared in case of an emergency.