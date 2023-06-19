BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington police gun safe giveaway is encountering humidity problems.

According to a Bloomington police press release, the Sentry safes distributed were not intended for gun storage and can accumulate metal-damaging moisture inside.

We understand the importance of maintaining the proper humidity levels to

prevent rust and other potential damage to firearms. Our goal is to ensure that the safes provided to our residents meet the highest quality standards, including effective humidity control. Bloomington Police Department

The vendor never clarified the safes weren’t meant for gun storage, despite being notified of the intended use.

To circumvent some of these issues, the Bloomington police have released recommendations to protect firearms: