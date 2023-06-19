BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington police gun safe giveaway is encountering humidity problems.
According to a Bloomington police press release, the Sentry safes distributed were not intended for gun storage and can accumulate metal-damaging moisture inside.
We understand the importance of maintaining the proper humidity levels toBloomington Police Department
prevent rust and other potential damage to firearms. Our goal is to ensure that the safes provided to our residents meet the highest quality standards, including effective humidity control.
The vendor never clarified the safes weren’t meant for gun storage, despite being notified of the intended use.
To circumvent some of these issues, the Bloomington police have released recommendations to protect firearms:
- Silica Gel Packs: Silica gel packs or desiccant packs can be placed inside the safe to
adsorb excess moisture and help maintain a dry environment.
- Dehumidifier Rod: Consider investing in a dehumidifier rod specifically designed for
gun safes. These rods emit low levels of heat to raise the temperature inside the safe
slightly, which reduces humidity.
- Regular Maintenance: Check your gun safe regularly and wipe down any condensation
or moisture that may accumulate. Make sure there is proper ventilation within the
storage area to allow for air circulation.
- Monitor firearms: Check periodically for a change in condition and care for weapon
accordingly – clean and oil it as needed