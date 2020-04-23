Closings
Bloomington firefighters extinguish an early morning garage fire

Local News





BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire in a detached garage around 6:49 a.m. in the area of Clinton and Felton Thursday.

A passerby reported the fire after seeing smoke and flames coming from the garage. The BFD responded quickly and saved the structure from further damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

