Bloomington first responders prep for winter storm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Closing and cancellations are already coming in as a result of a major snowstorm hitting Central Illinois Tuesday night through Thursday.

While schools and businesses shut down for major snow, fire, EMS and police departments continue their operations.

In Bloomington, the police and fire departments said whether one inch or one foot of snow, operations will continue pretty much normally.

However, the snow does present some challenges, and they are hoping the public can help them out in some ways.

Bloomington Police and Fire Departments are prepared for at least one foot of snow through Thursday in the area.



“Officers can stay at the police department, we worked with the fire department to use one of the fire stations for out-of-towners,” said Bloomington Police Department public information officer John Fermon.

Fermon said in the city, snow should only impact their response by about 30 seconds as long as main roads stay clear of snow.



“When you’re looking at a county where the roads are drifting, that may be a little more difficult, for us it won’t be that big of a deal,” Fermon said. “Most of the roads, if we can’t get down, we’ll park and walk down there.”

Fermon hopes the school cancellations of McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 as well as business closings keep fewer people out and about.

“A lot of that morning traffic is gone, most people hopefully will be hunkered down in their homes,” Fermon said.

At Bloomington’s Fire Department, crews will be working overtime, according to public information officer Eric Davison.

“So we’ll call an additional fire engine, and then we’ll call someone for the full 24 hours to run this plow truck and that’s mainly to clear our own front aprons, so our engines can get in and out,” Davison said.

Davison said crews will work to respond as quickly and safely as possible.

“Some of our engines even have tire chains that go down if that’s an issue, our new ambulances have four-wheel drive and that helps in these conditions,” Davison said.

The department is asking residents to help them out and clear snow from fire hydrants when they’re shoveling snow off their driveways or sidewalks.

“The suggestion is three feet all the way around it and then clear it all the way to the curb so that our hoses can get up to it and not just delay us in any way of having to shovel that snow if we did have a fire,” Davison said.

Both BPD and BFD are asking residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.