Bloomington free bulk pick-up takes place May 3-14

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials in Bloomington announced that the 2021 spring free bulk pick up will take place on time this year.

Last year, COVID-19 delayed the pickup until July, but this year residents can get acceptable items picked up for free with no additional charge starting next month.

From May 3-14, trash crews will collect bulk items from homes across the city and dispose of them as people start to clean out their homes.

Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said they offer two free pickup days for bulk items a year, one in spring and one in the fall.

“It’s a chance if folks want to get a jump on spring cleaning; those typical items that you want to clean as part of that will be accepted,” Tyus said.

Tyus says items crews will accept for disposal are furniture, items of waste generated from cleaning out a home and home renovation materials. He says crews will not accept paint and other chemicals, food waste, or electronics (computers, TVs).

“Residents can get bulk items picked up during the rest of the year, but there’s a charge for it, it’s $25 per bucket. This is your opportunity during the spring collection to get these items picked up for free,” Tyus said.

Residents must place their items on the curb by 6 a.m. on their neighborhood’s pick-up date.

City of Bloomington

Brush and bulk items must be separated from each other at the curb or else crews won’t take them.