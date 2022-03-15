BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Monday night, City of Bloomington Director of Finance Scott Rathbun presented the city’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget to the city council.

The city’s proposed budget sits at $269 million, a 7% increase compared to the fiscal year 2022 budget of about $251 million.

Rathbun explained that much of the $17 million increase is due to non-recurring activity.

One example is $6.7 million from the American Rescue Plan, while another $2.5 million relates to the Bloomington Public Library expansion and renovation.

City Manager Tim Gleason said city leaders see the community as being in a chapter of infrastructure.

He said the council has made it clear they would like to see advancements in infrastructure improvements, not only concerning roads, but also water, and sewers.

He added those improvements are critical to keep businesses interested in being in Bloomington.

“As we take advantage of the growth that we have in this community, that’s just occurring, when we have businesses that are considering expanding, or businesses considering coming to here, infrastructure is truly what they look at in a community,” said Gleason.

Alderwoman Sheila Montney brought up the possibility of finding ways to use some of the excess revenue to aid residents as inflation hits continue, something Gleason said will be discussed.

Finance Director Scott Rathbun emphasized that the city’s website has detailed information regarding capital projects, and highlights what each dollar would be spent on in this proposed budget.

A hearing for the public to discuss the proposed budget is scheduled for March 28.