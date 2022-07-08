BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh off celebrating its 50th-anniversary show, a long-running Corvette show is already cruising ahead to next year’s event.

Bloomington Gold Corvettes announcing its annual show will run again next Summer on June 2 and 3. The show will once again be held at Illinois State University, much like it was this past June.

A month ago, thousands of Corvette owners and their cars hot rodded into town for the show for the first time since the 1990s. Some owners came from New York to show off their hot rides.

This year’s event brought an estimated $1 million in tourism revenue to the Twin Cities.

Tickets for the 2023 show go on sale in January with more details to come at a later date.