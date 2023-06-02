NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — People have traveled from near and far to attend the Bloomington Gold. It’s a car event for Corvette and Camaro enthusiasts.

“It keeps the car alive, is what it does,” said Randy Potter of Boonville, Missouri.

Friday kicked off the first day for the event’s 50th Anniversary.

“It’s amazing that there’s such enthusiasm in so many people that like this sports car and want to pursue a special car that they don’t make anymore. They don’t make anything like them anymore,” Potter said.

Potter drove five hours to attend the car event for the first time. He owns 20 Corvettes and brought three in hopes of getting them gold certified.

Certification is determined based on the authenticity of the car. Judges give a thorough inspection of the cars making sure they are close to how they rolled out from the factory.

“They’re all different and they’re all great,” said Joe Verrillo of Saratogo Springs, New York.

Verillo has attended the car show since 1987. This year he brought four cars for judging.

“I really have a love for Corvettes. I do it as a hobby but I also owned a Corvette business for 44 years. I own a Corvette dealership in Upstate New York,” Verrillo said.

Verrillo said the only American sports car has a great following.

“People have the love and passion for the car and hobby. Which is totally incredible,” he said.