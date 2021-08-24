Bloomington Gold Corvette Show returning to Bloomington-Normal in 2022

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the largest car shows in the world is coming to the campus of Illinois State University in 2022.

The Bloomington Gold Corvette Show will make a return to Bloomington-Normal from June 10-11, 2022. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon at ISU’s Hancock Stadium from Bloomington Gold President Guy Larson.

The car show started in Bloomington during the ’70s. Larson said at the time, the show was one of the few ways Corvette enthusiasts could exchange car parts and information.

The show has bounced around different locations since, but Larson said he hopes some of the people who attended in the ’70s will be back for its return.

the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau CEO Crystal Howard said the event will be great for the economy, and will give the community an opportunity to get out of the house.

“They’re bringing 15,000 visitors into our area next June, and it has been very trying for us during this pandemic, so having an event like this is just great for the community, the economic impact is going to be well over $1million,” said Howard.