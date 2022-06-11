BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA celebrated its 50th Anniversary on Illinois State University’s (ISU) Campus.

This is the first time the car show has been held on their campus.

President of Bloomington Gold, Guy Larsen, said about two thousand Corvettes were present and more than ten thousand people attended throughout the two-day event.

He said people come from all over the country just for the show.

People can also get their Corvette Gold certified.

“People bring their cars to get certified. A team of 8 judges review the cars and determine how accurate it looks from when it was brand new when they left the factory,” said Larsen.

He said he has a long history with the car show, and it became a part of him.

“Well it means a lot to me, of course, I’m the owner of Bloomington Gold, but I’ve been a fan of it since I started attending the show in the early 1980s I used to come with my little daughter who first came in a car seat strapped in a corvette,” said Larsen.

He said they hope to have the show back at ISU, next year.