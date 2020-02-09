Bloomington golf center ‘stays up to par’ with a second virtual golfing simulator

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)–Winter weather isn’t usually ideal golfing weather for most golfers. So people in Bloomington are taking their clubs indoors.

Prairie Vista Golf Center gives golfers a chance to drive their way into a hole-in-one with indoor golfing simulations. The simulations are full, 18 hole courses, so the center is popular among area golfers in the winter.

“Prarie Vista is the only one that’s open year-round so basically everyone comes out here to play on the simulator. Because when there’s snow on the ground, you can’t really play,” said golf attendant, Isaac Cain.

Previously, the complex only had one but, to stay up to par with demand, recently got another.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to play but then they’d call and it’d be booked right away,” Cain said.

The newer game makes it easier to switch between right-handed or left-handed golfers and so far it’s been a ‘hole-in-one’.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot more people come in since we’ve had it up. And a lot more people calling and asking about it,” Cain said.

The simulators are open seven days a week and the golf center offers snacks and drinks.

If you or your friends want to try out the simulators, it’s best to call ahead and check the openings that are available because they are booked by the hour.