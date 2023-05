BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Monday, May 15 the Government Center Parking Lot located on East Front Street will be closed due to sewer work.

It plans to reopen as soon as work is completed.

For more information, call Colleen Winterland, Superintendent of Streets & Sewers, in the City of Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org