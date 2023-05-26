BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bloomington had its last day of school Friday, and also took time to celebrate two faculty members with a combined 65 years of service to the school.

Jamie Hartrich, the school principal, and Donna Zvonar, 8th-grade teacher, were both given gifts and a party in the school gym. Graduating 8th-grade students joined in and said they will miss the two faculty members.

“They’re both two people who have been a big part of my life, the entire time I’ve been at St. Mary’s, and they’ve always been there, and they’re almost like family to me,” said Zuzu O’Donaghue, a graduating student.

Hartrich, who used to teach at the school before becoming principal, said she is not one to seek attention, but it is still nice to be honored.

“I’m not very good at that part, being recognized, so it’s a little hard for me to accept, but it is awesome to be recognized,” Hartrich said.

Zvonar, who has taught at the school for 45 years, said that working there has been a great experience.

“I love the kids, but I also get to teach science, and then I get to practice my faith here, which is very important to me, and so that combination is wonderful,” Zvonar said.

Chloe Lavazza, another graduating 8th grader, said that both Hartrich and Zvonar care about their students and want the best for them.

“You can tell that they really care about you as an individual, and they’re really trying to not just push us through school but making sure that we actually learn through every grade,” Lavazza said.