WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Three students at Central Intermediate School have entered the finals for the Youth Coding League (YCL) and they need your vote.

According to Coach Nicolette Kennedy, Olivia Mercer, Olivia Bahnick and Mackenzie Sondag have dubbed themselves Olives and Macaroni and are competing against other students across the country.

For Kennedy, she feels proud to have had a positive impact on students after only two seasons in the YCL.

“Last year we had a team called The Cookie Coders who also did very well! We are so very proud to make it into the Finals this year as well,” said Kennedy.

She continued, “As a coach, I am very proud of the work and effort my coders put into their projects. Some students stayed after school 3 days a week and also completed their projects at home on their own time. I look forward to seeing how being a part of the YCL will impact their lives going forward! I cannot be more proud of my coders!”

You can vote for Olives and Macaroni here.

Anyone interested in seeing their project can view it here.