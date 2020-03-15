Bloomington groups work together to make sure children get meals during school closures

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure of all public schools in Illinois until March 30, many wondered how will students continue to get their daily meals.

Several groups in Bloomington had this same thought and decided to come together to ensure children up to 12th-grade wouldn’t go hungry.

Gage Pichon, director of operations at Gill Street Eatz Food Truck, said he was approached by Roy Wraps, owner of Central Image Wraps, with the idea of feeding children who depend on their school lunches.

“We wanted to try to distribute food to kids who rely on school lunches as their meals,” Pichon said. “For some of them, it’s their only meal a day.”

Pichon said from then on, representatives from Healthy in a Hurry Food Truck, Boys & Girls Club of Blooming-Normal, McDonalds, Hy-Vee, Child Protection Network and more decided to join.

“We’re here to help and we don’t want any kids to go hungry,” Christie Collier, owner of Healthy in a Hurry Food Truck, said.

Pichon said starting Monday, March 16, he and a few volunteers will make hot dogs and hamburgers and provide chips and a drink as a meal for the area’s children.

“We’re going to cook hamburgers, hotdogs we’re going to bag up these bag lunches for kids and we’re going to drop them off at two locations,” Pichon said.

He said one food truck will go to Coffrin’s ATA Martial Arts location on Prospect Road and another food truck will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Pichon said from 11 a.m. until about 2 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, they will distribute the food bags to children at those locations as well as have additional trucks deliver the meals to children throughout the city.

“So to North Normal, and we’ll touch on the Westside, eastside, and the south side,” Pichon said. “We’ll touch as many places as we can and they’ll drop off food and distribute them to these kids that are in need.”

He said the groups have only had about two days to plan and are still working around the clock looking for locations to make sure not one kid in Bloomington misses a meal.

“There’s a lot of people that are willing to help you and all it takes is a little help and we can feed the whole community basically,” Pichon said.

Wraps also created a fundraiser called “Feed the Children of Bloomington-Normal due to Corona school closings” to help with the cost of the food they’ll be delivering. The fundraiser garnered more than $35,000 within the first two days.