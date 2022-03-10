PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A guilty plea has been entered in the case of a Peoria man who stole from a Bloomington gun dealer.

DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 20, pleaded guilty to burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms on Thursday.

In court, Edwards-Melton admitted to burglarizing Smiley’s Sports Shop in Bloomington in the early hours of Dec. 12. He was assisted by two boys who went into the store with him to commit the burglary. A girl acted as the getaway driver as well.

Edwards-Melton faces up to 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a maximum of three-years of supervised release for each of the counts.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 16.