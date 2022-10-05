BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Bloomington has named Anthony Nelson as the new Director of Arts and Entertainment. In his role, he will oversee the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and the Grossinger Motors Arena.

Nelson said he is excited to hit the ground running in his new position. He said he plans to get the arena back to operating in its full capacity. One of his goals is to bring a more diverse entertainment line up to the arena.

“So we really want to start the first couple years bringing in as many diverse acts, genres as we can. Obviously country music was always one of the big sellers at the arena but we think other things can be successful as well,” said Nelson.

Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said the city is glad to have someone fill the position.

“We’ve been searching for several months now. But it was a situation where we didn’t want to rush to make a bad decision. And we ended up with the person that we’re excited to have in this role,” said Tyus.

Nelson begins his role October 10.