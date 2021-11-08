Bloomington High School student charged after bringing loaded gun to school

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old Bloomington High School student has been charged after bringing a loaded gun into the building, said McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp on Monday.

Knapp did not reveal what the student has been charged with at this time, but WMBD will update this story when more information is made available.

The school’s administration notified a school resource officer to search the student’s belongings for suspected drugs. During the search, the officer found a gun and took it from the student’s property.

District 87 Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly said that the student was arrested and taken into Bloomington police custody without incident. Police have stated that the student has been arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Normal for:

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — no valid FOID

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — loaded while being accessible

Unlawful use of a weapon — possession in a school

The student’s trial is set for Nov. 23.

This story will be updated when more information is available.