BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- Route 9 from Hinshaw Avenue in east Bloomington to Hershey Avenue in west Bloomington will be getting an upgrade.

Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) received a federal grant of $52.8 million dollars to revamp the highway. The project will consist of repaving parts of the road, adding an extra lane for traffic, redoing curbs and gutters, and adding accommodations for pedestrians. The project will also be moving the highway off of Lee Street to redirect heavy traffic from Bent Elementary School.

The Director of Operations and Engineering Services for Bloomington, Kevin Kothe, said that the improvements are needed for the safety of pedestrians. “Empire Street [Route 9], doesn’t really have pedestrian accommodations or bike accommodations, so they’re going to add a side path out there. Which is basically a 10-foot path on one side of the street that bikes and pedestrians can use and not riding or walking in or near the street where the traffic is.”

IDOT has been planning for the project for years, and they even conducted a study to test the feasibility of the project. They also held public meetings to gather feedback from residents of the area.

The project is anticipated to start during the first half of 2024 and will be completed in phases over the next five years.