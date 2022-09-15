BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A home on East Douglas Street was hit with gunfire Wednesday nights, said Bloomington police.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Douglas around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located evidence to show that a house had been struck with bullets.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still pending investigation.

Anyone with information should contact BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division Detective J. Law at 309-434-2527 or jlaw@cityblm.org.