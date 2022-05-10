BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — No injuries were reported, but a home was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning in Bloomington.

Just before 5 a.m., Bloomington police were dispatched to the 300 block of Deville Drive for a report of shots fired. They found physical evidence of the shooting and learned an occupied home had been struck.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division Detective Lanphear 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.