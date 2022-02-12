BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –Bloomington Police are looking for answers regarding a homicide that took place early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers arrived in the 1600 block of West Olive Street for a report of people fighting. Upon arrival, they found a dead 20-year-old man inside an apartment. His injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

The identity of the man will be released once next of kin is notified.

At this time there have been no arrests made, no suspect information has been released and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309‐434‐2369, at jlanphear@cityblm.org, or contact Detective Curt Maas at 309‐434‐2354 or at cmaas@cityblm.org.