BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The City of Bloomington has been awarded a Tree City USA and City with a Growth Award by the Arbor Day Foundation.

According to a press release, the awards are to recognize Bloomingtons commitment to managing and expanding its urban forest.

This recognition represents a high standard of operations in the tree care industry and a continued commitment by all City Staff, Administration, Council, and Citizens to ensure Bloomington will always have a multi-generational and sustainable urban forest. Dave Lamb, City Forester, and Assistant Superintendent of Parks for Bloomington.

This is the 36th year Bloomington has been named a Tree City USA and the second consecutive year the Growth Award was presented to the City.