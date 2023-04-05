BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Newsweek released its annual list of the world’s best hospitals with OSF St. Joseph in Bloomington making the cut.

Newsweek developed a methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the

ranking. Three data sources were used for the evaluation: hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience, and various medical KPIs.

Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the world, only 414 in the United States made the list.

“To be recognized for the third straight year by Newsweek as one of the world’s best hospitals is both an honor and privilege,” said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF St. Joseph. “This recognition highlights the hard work and dedication of our team who live our Mission to serve with the Greatest Care and Love.”

OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, founded in 1880, is a 149-licensed-bed, not-for-profit, acute care, and Level II Trauma Center facility.