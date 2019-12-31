Bloomington hosts 41st State Farm Holiday Classic basketball tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The week between Christmas and New Year means one thing in Bloomington… basketball.

The State Farm Holiday Classic has been a staple here for years.

“We started it because it was the love of basketball for a small group of people and the reason it keeps on going is because it is such a community event,” said President of The Classic, Dan Highland.

This is the 41st year for boys and the 23rd year for girls. Fieldcrest head coach Matt Winkler says he looks forward to this tournament every year.

“This is one of the best tournaments this side of the state tournament we’ve had a lot of success down here played some good schools, it’s kind of measuring stick to assess where you are mid-season,” said Winkler.

The competition is held at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Highland says Blono is the perfect destination for this event.

“It’s a community event it does great economic impact for Bloomington-Normal. Bloomington-Normal is in the center of everything so it makes it easy for teams to get here and easy for them to enjoy themselves,” said Highland.

For local teams, Fieldcrest finished 4th in the small school category. Metamora rallied for a 3rd place finish in the large school category.