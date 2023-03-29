BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — March 29 marks 50 years since the United States ended combat operations in Vietnam. Local veterans told stories and shared why younger generations should not forget what happened.

“If we forget about these things, we assume they never happened after a while and that’s what happens sometimes today, people don’t recall this or that, an event that has a great history to it, but not spoken of as much,” said Mike Scott, a Vietnam War veteran, and Honor Guard Commander.

The ceremony also included musical tributes and a flyover. Scott said that ceremonies such as this can enhance the lives of veterans.

“Something kind of rang with them, and it steers their life back a little bit, maybe change it for the good hopefully”, Scott said.

There are also two new plaques outside of the museum. They commemorate local soldiers who gave their lives in the Vietnam and Korean wars.