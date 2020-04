BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington house was heavily damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire at 809 Bissell st., and were able to put it out in 10 minutes.

No occupants were in the house during the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The husband and wife living there have been displaced at this time.

The cause and amount of damage is still under investigation.