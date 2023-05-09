BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Ice Center announced that it will be closing on May 22 for its annual cleaning and facility upgrades.

According to a City of Bloomington press release, part of the cleaning involves removing the ice from the building.

“We will be performing the semi-annual top-end teardown of our compressor units,” Bloomington Ice Center Manager Michael Hernbrott said. “This is a cost-saving effort to maintain the quality of our ice and keep our facility equipment and machinery in top shape. This maintenance will increase the life of our equipment and help save expenses.”

Some alternate programming that will be available while the center is without ice will include:

Floor Hockey, June 3-18

Off-Ice Figure Skating Classes, June 6-15

A car show in partnership with Bloomington’s Arts and Entertainment Department, June 8

Ice is expected to return to the building by June 24, 2023.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Bloomington Ice Center’s programs or classes can call Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation Department at (309) 434-2260 or visit its website.