BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A child is still missing, but a woman has been arrested in connection to the investigation.

Saturday, Bloomington officers arrived at a retail store at approximately 11:15 a.m. for a report of theft. There, they arrested Kimberlee A. Burton, 29, of Bloomington.

After her arrest, the father of her two children, 5 and 6-years-old, were picked up by their grandmother. During the pick-up, these were the only two children in the home.

Sunday, at about 11:30 p.m., officers with the Bloomington Police Department received ac all asking for a well-being check on an infant. The caller said the infant, who lived with Burton and the other two children, could not be found, and the caller could not find anyone taking care of the infant.

Officers then began the search for the missing baby.

The mother, Kimberlee, was being held in the McLean County Jail for the theft charge when officers went to speak with her. They also went to her home to conduct a well-being check.

During this investigation, they did not find the baby, but did find signs an infant lived there. Officers then applied for several more search warrants on the home.

Eventually, identification information was found for the three children who lived there. The infant was identified as Zaraz V. Walker. Police then learned the baby’s father may have lived in Illinois or Florida.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said the infant has not been seen in 5-7 days.

Bloomington officers called different areas and police departments where the father may have been, but had no results.

Monday, at about 7 a.m., five officers arrived in the 300 block of E. Wood St. to canvas the neighborhood in search of the baby. Later that day at about 5 p.m., Burton, who remained in the McLean County Jail, was arrested for two counts of felony child endangerment because the two children who were left in her home had no supervision after her arrest.

At this time, the infant is still listed as missing/endangered.

Any person who has had recent contact with Kimberlee Burton or Zaraz Walker is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department’s Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at (309) 434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.