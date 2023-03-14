BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A juvenile has been charged with threatening family members with a firearm on Friday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were called to the 800 block of E Douglas St. for gun threats.

After speaking with the juvenile male, an arrest was attempted before he fled the scene.

He was apprehended after a short chase. A firearm was located and taken as evidence.

No injuries have been reported. The juvenile was charged with domestic battery, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a peace officer.