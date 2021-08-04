Bloomington leaders actively monitoring COVID-19 surge

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rising COVID-19 cases are causing concern amongst city leaders in Bloomington.

McLean County is now in a “high” transmission zone for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 database tracker.

The surge in cases is causing Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason and mayor Mboka Mwilambwe to prepare for a potential return of stricter mitigation measures, especially when it comes to bars and restaurants.

Already, masks are required in city-owned buildings, including the Government Center and City Hall, per the CDC guidelines and recommendations that all Americans wear a mask inside.

Just a week ago, McLean County was under a substantial level of spread, but now it’s considered high based on the CDC’s seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people.

That metric as of Monday is 120.69 per 100,000.

In past the week, there have been 218 new cases of COVID-19 reported county-wide according to the McLean County Health Department.

Gleason said right now, no further mitigations are expected.

“While we don’t anticipate anything, we want to reach out to them and get input if we do have a forced return at the state or national level,” Gleason said.

Gleason said they were thrown into the situation last year, but are trying to be proactive this time around.

“Now that we’re in potentially the second year of this with a possible return, we want to make sure that we reach out, be proactive and see if there are things we can do better for business-sake,” Gleason said.

Gleason said the City is working closely with the Town of Normal, McLean County, and the universities with their guidelines as well.