Bloomington leaders eyeing stronger downtown parking enforcement proposal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city leaders are eyeing a proposal that would strengthen parking enforcement in the downtown area.

For years business owners in downtown Bloomington have been complaining to city leaders about cars parked in front of their shops for hours, especially when the driver is not a customer. So on Monday night, the city’s committee of the whole came together to figure out how they can reduce street clutter, all while keeping the downtown area an attractive destination.

During the meeting committee member Jamie Mathy presented a proposal that would have parking enforcement guards working longer shifts.

“We’ve been talking about things we can do to improve downtown for years,” said County Financial Representative, Justin Boyd. “I think it’s time we move away from the culture of discussion and contemplation, and more focused on getting some stuff done.

Mayor Tari Renner says right now parking enforcement guards work until 4:30 p.m. and because each spot allows people to park free for 90 minutes, someone could park at 3 p.m. and leave their car all night. He says Mathy is suggesting, the guards work until 6:30 p.m.

“I don’t think anyone loses,” said Renner. “There is a mess in downtown under normal circumstances. There are a lot of people who work downtown who park on the street. If we can get as many of those cars off the street, and into the garage, we can free up spaces and ease the normal parking problems that seem to occur.

Renner says people would be able to park in the parking garages for free, which would create an incentive for them not to park on the street. Rachel Cofer, owner of Main Gallery downtown says, that could help free up more space customers who are older, or have disabilities.

“It would be great in the winter time for people,” she said. “Especially for businesses that are staying open late, or on for first Friday when we stay open from 5-8 p.m.”

Business owners say it’s a move they’ve been waiting on for years.

“I’m not advocating for meters, but stronger enforcement on that street parking is crucial,” said Boyd. “We have to make it as easy as possible for them to get away from the Veterans Parkway, and to come see our downtown and to do that, to have a spot would be important.”

Nothing is set in stone as this was just a discussion. Committee members did, however, agree to discuss it a later city council meeting.

Renner says most if not all of the committee was on board, and they hope to have a more concrete plan in the future.