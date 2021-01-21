Bloomington leaders hold open forum on O’Neil Park & Pool renovations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city held a virtual public forum tonight, showing residents the current plan of action for renovations to O’Neil Park & Pool.

Parks, Recreation, and Arts Director Jay Tetzloff says community feedback is important, but the department needs to get the project rolling soon.

One person asked if prices for a pass to the park would increase with the new renovations, which the director says will likely happen.

“I feel that, with the added value that we’ll be adding, I could see the price of a pass going higher than it currently is,” said Tetzloff.

The grand opening for the renovated O’Neil Park & Pool is scheduled for Memorial Day 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News