Bloomington leaders hold open forum on O’Neil Park & Pool renovations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city held a virtual public forum tonight, showing residents the current plan of action for renovations to O’Neil Park & Pool.

Parks, Recreation, and Arts Director Jay Tetzloff says community feedback is important, but the department needs to get the project rolling soon.

One person asked if prices for a pass to the park would increase with the new renovations, which the director says will likely happen.

“I feel that, with the added value that we’ll be adding, I could see the price of a pass going higher than it currently is,” said Tetzloff.

The grand opening for the renovated O’Neil Park & Pool is scheduled for Memorial Day 2022.