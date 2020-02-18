Bloomington leaders say no tax increases in proposed 2021 budget

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WYZZ) — City leaders in Bloomington are saying community members, may not have to pay more in taxes this year.​​​​​​​ On Monday the council heard a presentation from the finance director about the proposed 2021 budget.

The presentation was made by Finance Director Scott Rathbun. He told leaders, because the cities revenue increases are keeping up with expenses, no one in Bloomington should have to pay more this year.

He went on to say, the $230 million budget is nearly finished, but before it can be made final, the council will have to figure out which capital projects to prioritize. The city has 4 projects in mind, the Hamilton Road Extension, renovations at O’Neil Pool, an emergency operations center and $3.5 million in downtown renovations.

Rathbun says of those four, leaders already have their sights set on one.

“The finalization (of the budget) really comes down to prioritizing those projects,” he said. “If you have finite amount of funds available for those projects, what’s more important? There’s been a lot of comments on the need to improve or replace O’Neil pool. That’s been a very public discussion that has taken place.”

This was just a presentation meaning, nothing was set in stone. The council will be meeting next week to vote to finalize or reject the budget.



