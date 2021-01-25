Bloomington leaders vote to honor Indigenous People at a city level, and advocate for them at the state level

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — City council members voted unanimously Monday night, in favor of recognizing Indigenous People’s Day as a city holiday.

Members of council also support the idea of promoting accurate education concerning the history of Indigenous People.

Council also approved a resolution petitioning federal, state, and local government officials to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.

“The first is a resolution because we don’t have power over what holiday’s are celebrated at the state level, however we can use our power and our influence to advocate for a culture shift around an issue that is really important, I think particularly given the last four years, we can set the record straight,” said council member Jenn Carillo.

Indigenous People’s Day will now be recognized as a city holiday in Bloomington on the second Monday in October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News