Bloomington leaders vote to honor Indigenous People at a city level, and advocate for them at the state level

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — City council members voted unanimously Monday night, in favor of recognizing Indigenous People’s Day as a city holiday.

Members of council also support the idea of promoting accurate education concerning the history of Indigenous People.

Council also approved a resolution petitioning federal, state, and local government officials to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.

“The first is a resolution because we don’t have power over what holiday’s are celebrated at the state level, however we can use our power and our influence to advocate for a culture shift around an issue that is really important, I think particularly given the last four years, we can set the record straight,” said council member Jenn Carillo.

Indigenous People’s Day will now be recognized as a city holiday in Bloomington on the second Monday in October.