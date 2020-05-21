Bloomington leaders working around the Governor’s order

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grabbing a bite to eat at your favorite restaurant is only a few days away, but for restaurants in Bloomington-Normal it may be a bit longer.

Governor Pritzker said yesterday he’s switching up his Restore Illinois Plan, allowing bars, restaurants, retail stores and salons to open on May 29th.

In order for a restaurant to qualify they must be able to provide outdoor seating, but city leader say very few Bloomington business owners have that capability. Mayor Tari Renner says they are working on a plan.

“Some of the options that we are exploring are going to be things such as, closing off streets temporarily in some evenings, so that the business can serve outdoors, revisiting some of our sidewalk café ordinances, and letting people close off half of their parking lot,” said Renner.

Nothing is set in stone at this time but Renner says, they will be working with the Town of Normal to ensure the same rules and codes are in effect for both municipalities.