Bloomington Library offers new way to browse the catalog

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new way to browse the catalog of the Bloomington Public Library is now available to patrons.

Bloomington Library members are able to sign up for browser packs featuring various items of their specific interests. These books are new way to browse and check out library materials while branches remain closed due to COVID-19.

Adult Services Manager Carol Torrens said all patrons have to do is fill out an easy form of interests and library staff do the rest.

“It can (be) non-fiction, fiction, it can be movies, audiobooks on CD, prep books; just anything that you or your family members need,” Torrens said. “Browser packs offer up to 15 items, we’ll put them on hold for you and you’ll get a notification for pickup through our curbside service.”

Torrens said it can bring light to a dark day and give people something to look forward to when they pick them up.

“It is a good way to access the library and you’ll get a surprise because you’re not going to know what’s in your pack of materials until you come pick them up or look at your account online, you can see what we’ve placed on hold for you,” Torrens said.

Browser packs are available for kids and adults and is a service at the Bloomington Public Library and Normal Public Library.