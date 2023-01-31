Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Public Library will be holding an online auction of some of its artwork to fund the library’s current expansion and renovation.

The art, which can be previewed here, will be up for auction starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Per the library press release, items 1-18 have not been appraised but the starting bids will range from $5 to $50. This includes limited edition reproductions, framed photos, and framed prints.

Items 19-32 were appraised in 2007 and were valued ranging $200 to $6,500. Starting bids for these items–which includes oil paintings, vintage marionettes, a white marble statue, a puppet, vintage model carriages, and a vintage model ship–will range from $50 to $1,000.

All items will be sold “as is” in their current condition, which varies depending on age and the item’s history.

The auction will be available at this link.

In addition, Hindman Auctions in Chicago will hold in-person and online auctions for four additional paintings from the library’s collection. The paintings have been appraised at values from $6,000 to $18,000.

The live auctions are scheduled for Feb. 15, Feb. 16, and March 30. More information can be found at this link.

Questions can be directed to Marketing Manager Rhonda Massie at rhondam@bloomingtonlibrary.org.