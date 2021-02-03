Bloomington man accused of killing 3 found guilty

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man accused of killing three of his friends in June 2018 was found guilty Wednesday.

Sydney Mays’ trial began Monday, Jan. 25, and lasted all week.

Over the course of the week, both sides called many witnesses to the stand, including a young boy who was allegedly shot and injured by Mays.

Mays faced seven counts of murder with an intent to kill, three counts of murder with a strong probability to kill and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 15.